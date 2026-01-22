Balance Sheet Breakdown: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $6.67 in the prior trading day, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) closed at $6.54, down -1.95%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.02 million shares were traded. CHPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.4.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on March 31, 2025, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $1 from $4 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 ’25 when Batill Eric sold 2,976 shares for $6.98 per share. The transaction valued at 20,784 led to the insider holds 81,305 shares of the business.

Singh Jagdeep CA sold 4,832 shares of CHPT for $33,754 on Dec 23 ’25. The CCXO now owns 124,627 shares after completing the transaction at $6.99 per share. On Dec 23 ’25, another insider, Khetani Mansi, who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 3,943 shares for $6.99 each. As a result, the insider received 27,545 and left with 130,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHPT now has a Market Capitalization of 154691200 and an Enterprise Value of 312898208. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.775 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.791.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHPT is 1.39, which has changed by -0.64634144 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has reached a high of $22.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.15%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 526.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 455710 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 23.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.10M. Insiders hold about 10.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CHPT as of 1767139200 were 3899446 with a Short Ratio of 7.41, compared to 1764288000 on 3518463. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3899446 and a Short% of Float of 16.620001000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) is currently being evaluated by a team of 6.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.02, with high estimates of -$0.91 and low estimates of -$1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.74 and -$5.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.06. EPS for the following year is -$3.45, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$2.56 and -$4.3.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $104.89M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $106M to a low estimate of $103.75M. The current estimate, ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $101.89MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $105.53M. There is a high estimate of $107.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $103.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $407.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $401.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $406M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $417.08MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $441.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $476.7M and the low estimate is $411.6M.

