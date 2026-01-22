Financial Metrics Check: Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s stock clocked out at $5.67, down -1.90% from its previous closing price of $5.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16.55 million shares were traded. LAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LAC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.77 and its Current Ratio is at 3.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

On November 06, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $5.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on October 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when GRANDY EDWARD sold 14 shares for $8.24 per share. The transaction valued at 115 led to the insider holds 135,452 shares of the business.

GRANDY EDWARD sold 14 shares of LAC for $115 on Nov 17 ’25. The Sr VP, GC & Secretary now owns 135,452 shares after completing the transaction at $8.24 per share. On Nov 14 ’25, another insider, BARNUM AUBREE, who serves as the VP, Human Resources of the company, sold 4,763 shares for $4.50 each. As a result, the insider received 21,434 and left with 66,373 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAC now has a Market Capitalization of 1720778624 and an Enterprise Value of 2161378560.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LAC is 0.84, which has changed by 0.81761 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LAC has reached a high of $10.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.31%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LAC traded 16.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 18550920 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 242.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.49M. Shares short for LAC as of 1767139200 were 23556062 with a Short Ratio of 1.42, compared to 1764288000 on 27897209. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23556062 and a Short% of Float of 7.8.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) is currently in progress, with 2.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$1.06.