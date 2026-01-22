Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)’s Performance

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) closed the day trading at $444.11 down -2.29% from the previous closing price of $454.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 37.77 million shares were traded. MSFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $452.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $438.685.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MSFT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.39 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 21, 2026, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $620 from $640 previously.

On January 21, 2026, Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $690 to $660.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 23 ’25 when SMITH BRADFORD L bought 3,842 shares for $377.46 per share. The transaction valued at 1,450,221 led to the insider holds 455,439 shares of the business.

SMITH BRADFORD L sold 3,812 shares of MSFT for $1,672,781 on May 05 ’25. The Vice Chair and President now owns 451,597 shares after completing the transaction at $438.82 per share. On Apr 30 ’25, another insider, SMITH BRADFORD L, who serves as the Vice Chair and President of the company, sold 30 shares for $390.57 each. As a result, the insider received 11,717 and left with 455,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSFT now has a Market Capitalization of 3301143478272 and an Enterprise Value of 3319156178944. As of this moment, Microsoft’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.297 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.942.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MSFT is 1.09, which has changed by 0.017483354 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MSFT has reached a high of $555.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $344.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.05%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MSFT traded about 24.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MSFT traded about 24910800 shares per day. A total of 7.43B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.32B. Insiders hold about 1.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.56% stake in the company. Shares short for MSFT as of 1767139200 were 52944379 with a Short Ratio of 2.19, compared to 1764288000 on 61948927. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 52944379 and a Short% of Float of 0.70999996.

Dividends & Splits

MSFT’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.40, up from 3.4 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0074804192. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.8. The current Payout Ratio is 24.34% for MSFT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-20 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-02-19. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2003-02-18 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is currently drawing attention from 32.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.91, with high estimates of $4.18 and low estimates of $3.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.4 and $14.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.72. EPS for the following year is $18.61, with 42.0 analysts recommending between $20.4 and $16.37.

Revenue Estimates

40 analysts predict $80.28B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.66B to a low estimate of $78.58B. The current estimate, Microsoft Corporation’s year-ago sales were $69.63BFor the next quarter, 40 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.25B. There is a high estimate of $83.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.7B.

A total of 52 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $320.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $326.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $281.72BBased on 52 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $376.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $403.8B and the low estimate is $354.04B.