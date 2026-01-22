Insider’s View: Deciphering Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE: HGV) closed at $46.65 in the last session, up 3.97% from day before closing price of $44.87. In other words, the price has increased by $3.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. HGV stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.105.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HGV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.12 and its Current Ratio is at 5.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.26.

On November 18, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $42.

On January 06, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $47.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on January 06, 2025, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Hernandez Carlos sold 2,867 shares for $39.99 per share. The transaction valued at 114,651 led to the insider holds 11,330 shares of the business.

Corbin Charles R. Jr. sold 30,426 shares of HGV for $1,272,172 on Nov 03 ’25. The insider now owns 60,270 shares after completing the transaction at $41.81 per share. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Corbin Charles R. Jr., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 30,426 shares for $41.81 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HGV now has a Market Capitalization of 4110617600 and an Enterprise Value of 11192585216. As of this moment, Hilton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 81.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.504 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.716.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HGV is 1.48, which has changed by 0.08120477 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HGV has reached a high of $52.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.72%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HGV traded on average about 858.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 699480 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.57M. Insiders hold about 23.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.55% stake in the company. Shares short for HGV as of 1767139200 were 5384738 with a Short Ratio of 6.27, compared to 1764288000 on 6496818. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5384738 and a Short% of Float of 9.29.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 9.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.58 and $1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.42. EPS for the following year is $4.34, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $6.43 and $2.51.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.38B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.29B. The current estimate, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.28BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.29B. There is a high estimate of $1.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HGV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.98BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.95B and the low estimate is $5.36B.