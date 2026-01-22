Ratio Examination: Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) closed at $0.72 up 1.95% from its previous closing price of $0.7. In other words, the price has increased by $1.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.12 million shares were traded. TNYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.733 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6852.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.64 and its Current Ratio is at 4.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

On November 30, 2023, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.

On June 15, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Higa Tomohiro sold 1,367 shares for $1.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,818 led to the insider holds 93,971 shares of the business.

Tingley Whittemore sold 2,877 shares of TNYA for $3,826 on Nov 17 ’25. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 169,926 shares after completing the transaction at $1.33 per share. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, Ali Faraz, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,126 shares for $1.33 each. As a result, the insider received 4,158 and left with 299,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNYA now has a Market Capitalization of 154996560 and an Enterprise Value of 74416560.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TNYA is 3.18, which has changed by -0.44285715 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TNYA has reached a high of $2.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.08%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TNYA has traded an average of 4.66M shares per day and 3207750 over the past ten days. A total of 216.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.45M. Insiders hold about 6.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.45% stake in the company. Shares short for TNYA as of 1767139200 were 22725962 with a Short Ratio of 4.87, compared to 1764288000 on 21342193. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22725962 and a Short% of Float of 20.13.

Earnings Estimates

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 8.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.59.