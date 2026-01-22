Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) was $36.5 for the day, up 1.81% from the previous closing price of $35.85. In other words, the price has increased by $1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.16 million shares were traded. REZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.915 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.93.

Ratios:

Our analysis of REZI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.07 and its Current Ratio is at 1.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on April 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when CD&R Channel Holdings II, L.P. bought 566,758 shares for $31.82 per share. The transaction valued at 18,034,557 led to the insider holds 14,960,492 shares of the business.

CD&R Channel Holdings II, L.P. bought 400,000 shares of REZI for $12,807,960 on Nov 12 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 14,393,734 shares after completing the transaction at $32.02 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, CD&R Channel Holdings II, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 390,000 shares for $30.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,912,082 and bolstered with 13,993,734 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REZI now has a Market Capitalization of 5464595456 and an Enterprise Value of 9144595456. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.809.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for REZI is 1.73, which has changed by 0.5082036 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, REZI has reached a high of $45.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.18%.

Shares Statistics:

REZI traded an average of 1.69M shares per day over the past three months and 1301530 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.49M. Insiders hold about 12.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for REZI as of 1767139200 were 4835848 with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 1764288000 on 5067590. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4835848 and a Short% of Float of 5.390000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 3.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.58. EPS for the following year is $2.79, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $3.04 and $2.53.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.91B to a low estimate of $1.87B. The current estimate, Resideo Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.86B

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.76BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.75B and the low estimate is $7.61B.