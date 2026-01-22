Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) Through its Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $60.07 in the prior trading day, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (NYSE: FIS) closed at $60.58, up 0.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.8 million shares were traded. FIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.555.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FIS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 0.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 23, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $73.

On October 22, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $81.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 30, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $82.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Goldstein Jeffrey A bought 941 shares for $64.11 per share. The transaction valued at 60,328 led to the insider holds 14,529 shares of the business.

Goldstein Jeffrey A bought 889 shares of FIS for $60,150 on Oct 15 ’25. The Director now owns 13,588 shares after completing the transaction at $67.66 per share. On Sep 09 ’25, another insider, Tsai Caroline, who serves as the EVP CLO and Corp Affairs of the company, sold 1,786 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 125,020 and left with 37,311 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIS now has a Market Capitalization of 31645696000 and an Enterprise Value of 43871399936. As of this moment, Fidelity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 190.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.193 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.039.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FIS is 0.93, which has changed by -0.2424013 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FIS has reached a high of $83.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.44%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3061870 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 519.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 517.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.25% stake in the company. Shares short for FIS as of 1767139200 were 14909413 with a Short Ratio of 4.47, compared to 1764288000 on 12645442. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14909413 and a Short% of Float of 3.3299996999999997.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FIS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.56, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0259697. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.19.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 24.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.84 and $5.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.77. EPS for the following year is $6.26, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $6.32 and $6.19.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $2.74B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.76B to a low estimate of $2.71B. The current estimate, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.6BFor the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.95B. There is a high estimate of $3.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.63B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.13BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.83B and the low estimate is $12.76B.