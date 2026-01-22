Financial Analysis: SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, SSR Mining Inc’s stock clocked out at $23.13, down -5.32% from its previous closing price of $24.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.43 million shares were traded. SSRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.96.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SSRM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.24 and its Current Ratio is at 2.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On September 19, 2025, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $22.95.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.95.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSRM now has a Market Capitalization of 4714978816 and an Enterprise Value of 5434984448. As of this moment, SSR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.798 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.225.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SSRM is -0.16, which has changed by 2.1041932 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SSRM has reached a high of $25.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.20%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SSRM traded 2.70M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3076830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 202.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.32M. Insiders hold about 1.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.17% stake in the company. Shares short for SSRM as of 1767139200 were 9824504 with a Short Ratio of 3.64, compared to 1764288000 on 10096085. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9824504 and a Short% of Float of 4.8699997.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) is the result of assessments by 4.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $3.53, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $4.51 and $1.82.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $436.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $451.76M to a low estimate of $420.69M. The current estimate, SSR Mining Inc’s year-ago sales were $323.19MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $637.98M. There is a high estimate of $637.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $637.98M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $995.62MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $2.12B.