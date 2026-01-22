Ratio Revelations: Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) closed the day trading at $26.71 up 0.26% from the previous closing price of $26.64. In other words, the price has increased by $0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. KOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KOD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.78 and its Current Ratio is at 1.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.35.

On October 24, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $24.

Barclays Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on September 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’25 when BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP bought 2,608,696 shares for $23.00 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000,008 led to the insider holds 18,358,772 shares of the business.

BORGESON JOHN A. sold 723 shares of KOD for $2,640 on Jun 17 ’25. The insider now owns 183,316 shares after completing the transaction at $3.65 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KOD now has a Market Capitalization of 1630603392 and an Enterprise Value of 1403865728.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KOD is 2.65, which has changed by 2.2057762 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KOD has reached a high of $31.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 120.40%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KOD traded about 886.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KOD traded about 792520 shares per day. A total of 61.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.99M. Insiders hold about 6.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.39% stake in the company. Shares short for KOD as of 1767139200 were 6287793 with a Short Ratio of 7.10, compared to 1764288000 on 4824586. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6287793 and a Short% of Float of 15.4.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) is currently being evaluated by 6.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.68 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.58 and -$4.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.26. EPS for the following year is -$3.86, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$2.88 and -$4.79.