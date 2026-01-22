Market Highlights: Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) Ends on a Low Note at 23.68

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE: SONY) closed at $23.68 in the last session, down -0.17% from day before closing price of $23.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.67 million shares were traded. SONY stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.805 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SONY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.98 and its Current Ratio is at 1.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Ahuja Ravi bought 41,500 shares for $29.15 per share.

Stringer Robert Adrian bought 33,906 shares of SONY for $861,672 on Jul 03 ’25. On Jul 03 ’25, another insider, Ahuja Ravi, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 39,388 shares for $25.41 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONY now has a Market Capitalization of 142251442176 and an Enterprise Value of 579430645760. As of this moment, Sony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.044 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SONY is 0.99, which has changed by 0.10996723 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SONY has reached a high of $30.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.62%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SONY traded on average about 4.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5828960 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 5.98B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.98B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.61% stake in the company. Shares short for SONY as of 1767139200 were 7679851 with a Short Ratio of 1.88, compared to 1764288000 on 6293779. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7679851 and a Short% of Float of 0.13.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SONY is 0.15, which was 22.5 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.9485666. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.58. The current Payout Ratio is 7.87% for SONY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-03-31 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-29. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-10-09 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) reflects the collective analysis of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.41 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.67T. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.82T to a low estimate of $3.52T. The current estimate, Sony Group Corporation ADR’s year-ago sales were $4.41TFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.85T. There is a high estimate of $3.05T for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.62T.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.83T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.24T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $480.92BBased on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.66T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.45T and the low estimate is $12.17T.