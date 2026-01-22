Daily Progress: Innodata Inc (INOD) Drop -4.11%, Closing at $59.09

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) closed at $59.09 down -4.11% from its previous closing price of $61.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.55 million shares were traded. INOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.6939 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.908.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Innodata Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.67 and its Current Ratio is at 2.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On December 19, 2024, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $48.

On September 17, 2024, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on September 17, 2024, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Toor Nauman Sabeeh bought 6,189 shares for $65.00 per share.

Toor Nauman Sabeeh bought 5,385 shares of INOD for $350,034 on Jan 13 ’26. On Jan 09 ’26, another insider, Toor Nauman Sabeeh, who serves as the Former Chairman of the Board of the company, bought 122,264 shares for $65.09 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INOD now has a Market Capitalization of 1882663680 and an Enterprise Value of 1813398656. As of this moment, Innodata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 52.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.604 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.383.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INOD is 2.39, which has changed by 0.55292344 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INOD has reached a high of $93.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.07%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INOD has traded an average of 1.22M shares per day and 1290550 over the past ten days. A total of 31.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.10M. Insiders hold about 5.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.18% stake in the company. Shares short for INOD as of 1767139200 were 4640389 with a Short Ratio of 3.79, compared to 1764288000 on 4590916. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4640389 and a Short% of Float of 15.15.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Innodata Inc (INOD) is underway, with the input of 2.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $1.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $69.47M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $72.6M to a low estimate of $67.92M. The current estimate, Innodata Inc’s year-ago sales were $59.18MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.09M. There is a high estimate of $74.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.71M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $251.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $247.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $248.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $170.46MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $313.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $319M and the low estimate is $311.2M.

