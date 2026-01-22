Market Recap: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)’s Positive Momentum%, Closing at $42.43

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) was $42.43 for the day, up 0.02% from the previous closing price of $42.42. In other words, the price has increased by $0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.23 million shares were traded. ALLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.6976.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALLY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on January 08, 2026, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $56.

On January 06, 2026, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $53.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on December 17, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $52.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 30 ’25 when Richard Stephanie N bought 8,000 shares for $32.14 per share.

Patterson Kathleen L. sold 29,000 shares of ALLY for $1,184,804 on Oct 22 ’25. The Chief HR & Corp Citizenship now owns 100,203 shares after completing the transaction at $40.86 per share. On Oct 22 ’25, another insider, KATHLEEN PATTERSON, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 29,000 shares for $40.86 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLY now has a Market Capitalization of 13089357824 and an Enterprise Value of 25875615744. As of this moment, Ally’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.608.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALLY is 1.18, which has changed by 0.058119178 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALLY has reached a high of $47.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.45%.

Shares Statistics:

ALLY traded an average of 2.96M shares per day over the past three months and 3577670 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 308.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 304.87M. Insiders hold about 1.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLY as of 1767139200 were 10735299 with a Short Ratio of 3.63, compared to 1764288000 on 10034571. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10735299 and a Short% of Float of 3.49.

Dividends & Splits

ALLY has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.1. The current Payout Ratio is 50.63% for ALLY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-31 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-02-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-04-10 when the company split stock in a 310:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) is currently attracting attention from 12.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.54 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.69 and $4.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.41. EPS for the following year is $6.24, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $6.65 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.23B to a low estimate of $2.14B. The current estimate, Ally Financial Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.54BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.25B. There is a high estimate of $2.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.23B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.91BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.95B and the low estimate is $9.26B.