Closing Strong: Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN) Ends at $16.29, Down -1.57 from Last Close

After finishing at $16.55 in the prior trading day, Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) closed at $16.29, down -1.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.65 million shares were traded. QFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.2.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QFIN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.08 and its Current Ratio is at 1.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

On July 02, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 ’25 when Smart Defender Ltd bought 91,623 shares for $44.53 per share.

Zhiqiang He bought 50,000 shares of QFIN for $2,260,000 on Jun 26 ’25. On Jun 12 ’25, another insider, Holy Vanguard Ltd, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 780,000 shares for $42.30 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QFIN now has a Market Capitalization of 2249744640 and an Enterprise Value of 288037952. As of this moment, Qfin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.015 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.031.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QFIN is 0.60, which has changed by -0.56435907 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QFIN has reached a high of $48.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -48.24%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1467040 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 130.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.44M. Insiders hold about 9.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.26% stake in the company. Shares short for QFIN as of 1767139200 were 3421231 with a Short Ratio of 1.67, compared to 1764288000 on 3212421. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3421231 and a Short% of Float of 3.2300000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 1.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.16, with high estimates of $8.16 and low estimates of $8.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $51.85 and $44.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $47.1. EPS for the following year is $41.21, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $59.25 and $31.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.17BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.74B and the low estimate is $15.34B.