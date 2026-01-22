Market Watch: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)’s Noteworthy Gain%, Closing at $110.96

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, United Airlines Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $110.96, up 2.20% from its previous closing price of $108.57. In other words, the price has increased by $2.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.48 million shares were traded. UAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.2319.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UAL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.59 and its Current Ratio is at 0.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on December 18, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $145.

On December 09, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $125.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on December 09, 2025, with a $125 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 ’25 when KIRBY J SCOTT sold 120,000 shares for $107.86 per share. The transaction valued at 12,943,800 led to the insider holds 666,535 shares of the business.

KIRBY J SCOTT bought 120,000 shares of UAL for $12,943,746 on Dec 03 ’25. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, Gebo Kate, who serves as the EVP HR and Labor Relations of the company, sold 29,953 shares for $97.59 each. As a result, the insider received 2,923,203 and left with 45,496 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UAL now has a Market Capitalization of 35921965056 and an Enterprise Value of 53141233664. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.577.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UAL is 1.31, which has changed by 0.054077625 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UAL has reached a high of $119.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.12%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UAL traded 5.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4735940 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 323.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 322.02M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.25% stake in the company. Shares short for UAL as of 1767139200 were 12887697 with a Short Ratio of 2.47, compared to 1764288000 on 14452020. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12887697 and a Short% of Float of 4.52.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) is a result of the insights provided by 17.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.77, with high estimates of $5.05 and low estimates of $4.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.88 and $10.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.05. EPS for the following year is $14.6, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $16.16 and $8.14.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $14.1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.12B to a low estimate of $14.1B. The current estimate, United Airlines Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $13.21BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.57B. There is a high estimate of $16.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.31B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.07BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $69.49B and the low estimate is $59.3B.