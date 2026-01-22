Market Watch: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)’s Noteworthy Gain%, Closing at $110.96

Abby Carey

Companies

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, United Airlines Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $110.96, up 2.20% from its previous closing price of $108.57. In other words, the price has increased by $2.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.48 million shares were traded. UAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.2319.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UAL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.59 and its Current Ratio is at 0.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on December 18, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $145.

On December 09, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $125.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on December 09, 2025, with a $125 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 ’25 when KIRBY J SCOTT sold 120,000 shares for $107.86 per share. The transaction valued at 12,943,800 led to the insider holds 666,535 shares of the business.

KIRBY J SCOTT bought 120,000 shares of UAL for $12,943,746 on Dec 03 ’25. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, Gebo Kate, who serves as the EVP HR and Labor Relations of the company, sold 29,953 shares for $97.59 each. As a result, the insider received 2,923,203 and left with 45,496 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UAL now has a Market Capitalization of 35921965056 and an Enterprise Value of 53141233664. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.577.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UAL is 1.31, which has changed by 0.054077625 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UAL has reached a high of $119.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.12%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UAL traded 5.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4735940 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 323.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 322.02M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.25% stake in the company. Shares short for UAL as of 1767139200 were 12887697 with a Short Ratio of 2.47, compared to 1764288000 on 14452020. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12887697 and a Short% of Float of 4.52.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) is a result of the insights provided by 17.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.77, with high estimates of $5.05 and low estimates of $4.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.88 and $10.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.05. EPS for the following year is $14.6, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $16.16 and $8.14.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $14.1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.12B to a low estimate of $14.1B. The current estimate, United Airlines Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $13.21BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.57B. There is a high estimate of $16.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.31B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.07BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $69.49B and the low estimate is $59.3B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.