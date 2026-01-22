Market Resilience: Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Finishes Weak at 2.61, Down -1.14

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) closed the day trading at $2.61 down -1.14% from the previous closing price of $2.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.21 million shares were traded. BLDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.49.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BLDP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.53 and its Current Ratio is at 8.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on April 17, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $1.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLDP now has a Market Capitalization of 784927872 and an Enterprise Value of 279636896. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.098 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.672.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLDP is 1.74, which has changed by 0.87234044 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLDP has reached a high of $4.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.43%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BLDP traded about 4.96M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BLDP traded about 3508030 shares per day. A total of 300.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 296.59M. Insiders hold about 1.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.67% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDP as of 1767139200 were 21956428 with a Short Ratio of 4.22, compared to 1764288000 on 20687324.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 8.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 11.0 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $31.61M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.7M to a low estimate of $24.6M. The current estimate, Ballard Power Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $24.52MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.56M. There is a high estimate of $45.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.53M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $104.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $96.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.73MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $114.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $188.06M and the low estimate is $92M.