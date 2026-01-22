Gaining Ground: SCWorx Corp (WORX) Closes Lower at 0.18, Down -1.69

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) closed at $0.18 in the last session, down -1.69% from day before closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. WORX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.191 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.178.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WORX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 1.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WORX now has a Market Capitalization of 2853578 and an Enterprise Value of 2322006. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.834.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WORX is 2.13, which has changed by -0.90054345 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WORX has reached a high of $1.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -51.62%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WORX traded on average about 14.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 344540 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.75M. Insiders hold about 0.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.68% stake in the company. Shares short for WORX as of 1767139200 were 190168 with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 1764288000 on 664944. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 190168 and a Short% of Float of 1.21.