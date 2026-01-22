Market Update: American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $4.61

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) closed at $4.61 down -4.95% from its previous closing price of $4.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.63 million shares were traded. ABAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.21.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of American Battery Technology Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.79 and its Current Ratio is at 7.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on March 27, 2024, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 ’25 when JOLCOVER SCOTT sold 17,500 shares for $3.88 per share. The transaction valued at 67,900 led to the insider holds 321,424 shares of the business.

Lowery Elizabeth Ann sold 37,600 shares of ABAT for $149,272 on Dec 16 ’25. The Director now owns 61,318 shares after completing the transaction at $3.97 per share. On Dec 04 ’25, another insider, Wu Steven, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 12,333 shares for $4.05 each. As a result, the insider received 49,998 and left with 286,236 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABAT now has a Market Capitalization of 599161536 and an Enterprise Value of 569317760. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 119.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 113.278 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.276.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABAT is 0.67, which has changed by 2.2993197 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABAT has reached a high of $11.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.25%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ABAT has traded an average of 7.68M shares per day and 8416100 over the past ten days. A total of 129.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.42M. Insiders hold about 3.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.31% stake in the company. Shares short for ABAT as of 1767139200 were 16745626 with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 1764288000 on 14985309. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16745626 and a Short% of Float of 13.340001.