Upward Trajectory: F5 Inc (FFIV) Posts a Gaine%, Closing at $261.55

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of F5 Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV) was $261.55 for the day, up 0.71% from the previous closing price of $259.7. In other words, the price has increased by $0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.89 million shares were traded. FFIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $265.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $260.18.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FFIV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.49 and its Current Ratio is at 1.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

On January 05, 2026, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $325.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on January 05, 2026, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $295.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when THOMAS D FOUNTAIN bought 1,110 shares for $262.73 per share.

FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN sold 1,110 shares of FFIV for $294,150 on Jan 12 ’26. The EVP Global Services & Strategy now owns 12,513 shares after completing the transaction at $265.00 per share. On Jan 12 ’26, another insider, THOMAS D FOUNTAIN, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,110 shares for $265.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FFIV now has a Market Capitalization of 15193337856 and an Enterprise Value of 14110856192. As of this moment, F5’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.569 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.966.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FFIV is 1.00, which has changed by -0.048404217 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FFIV has reached a high of $346.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $223.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.33%.

Shares Statistics:

FFIV traded an average of 1.21M shares per day over the past three months and 1007480 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.66M. Insiders hold about 0.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.33% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIV as of 1767139200 were 3259087 with a Short Ratio of 2.69, compared to 1764288000 on 3260584. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3259087 and a Short% of Float of 7.380000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of F5 Inc (FFIV) involves the perspectives of 11.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.39, with high estimates of $3.49 and low estimates of $3.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.1 and $14.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.11. EPS for the following year is $16.3, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $17.7 and $15.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $776M to a low estimate of $730.25M. The current estimate, F5 Inc’s year-ago sales were $766.49MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $748.26M. There is a high estimate of $760.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $724.52M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FFIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.09BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.41B and the low estimate is $3.2B.