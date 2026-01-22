Stock Market Recap: Accuray Inc (ARAY) Concludes at 0.81, a 0.22 Surge/Decline

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $0.81 in the prior trading day, Accuray Inc (NASDAQ: ARAY) closed at $0.81, up 0.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. ARAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7902.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.75 and its Current Ratio is at 1.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on February 13, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On June 23, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.

On December 22, 2021, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on December 22, 2021, with a $7.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 ’25 when Kill Robert bought 262,809 shares for $0.92 per share.

Chew Jesse bought 19,993 shares of ARAY for $20,393 on Dec 01 ’25. On Dec 01 ’25, another insider, Winter Suzanne C, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 68,058 shares for $1.02 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARAY now has a Market Capitalization of 91783656 and an Enterprise Value of 174821648. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.388 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.307.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARAY is 1.15, which has changed by -0.6462882 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARAY has reached a high of $2.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -40.51%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 633290 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 113.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.88M. Insiders hold about 4.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.98% stake in the company. Shares short for ARAY as of 1767139200 were 4268442 with a Short Ratio of 4.00, compared to 1764288000 on 3420314. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4268442 and a Short% of Float of 4.35.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Accuray Inc (ARAY) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $100.86M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $106.6M to a low estimate of $95.12M. The current estimate, Accuray Inc’s year-ago sales were $116.17MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $121.19M. There is a high estimate of $124.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $468.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $465.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $466.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $458.5MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $485.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $486.59M and the low estimate is $484.9M.