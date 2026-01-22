Analytical Overview: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s stock clocked out at $8.23, down -0.60% from its previous closing price of $8.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.39 million shares were traded. BW stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.64.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.04 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

On November 10, 2023, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $2.

On July 19, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on July 19, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Frymyer Cameron M bought 2,853 shares for $7.05 per share. The transaction valued at 20,114 led to the insider holds 156,658 shares of the business.

Young Kenneth M bought 1,675 shares of BW for $11,993 on Nov 12 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 272,767 shares after completing the transaction at $7.16 per share. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, Young Kenneth M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $7.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,695 and bolstered with 1,444,287 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BW now has a Market Capitalization of 914353728 and an Enterprise Value of 1347048832. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.868 whereas that against EBITDA is 75.095.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BW is 1.50, which has changed by 4.4117646 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BW has reached a high of $8.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 189.33%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BW traded 4.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3786840 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.92M. Insiders hold about 5.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.94% stake in the company. Shares short for BW as of 1767139200 were 2863812 with a Short Ratio of 0.70, compared to 1764288000 on 2674576. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2863812 and a Short% of Float of 3.65.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $155.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $156.1M to a low estimate of $154.8M. The current estimate, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s year-ago sales were $200.8MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $156.63M. There is a high estimate of $178M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $130M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $629.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $604.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $621.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $717.3MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $651.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $684.9M and the low estimate is $605M.