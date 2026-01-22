Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Genius Group Ltd (GNS)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) closed the day trading at $0.58 down -1.27% from the previous closing price of $0.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.92 million shares were traded. GNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.606 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.562.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GNS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.12 and its Current Ratio is at 2.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNS now has a Market Capitalization of 50566140 and an Enterprise Value of 43719356. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.604 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.956.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GNS is 10.85, which has changed by -0.07523513 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GNS has reached a high of $1.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.94%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GNS traded about 2.81M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GNS traded about 623130 shares per day. A total of 81.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.28M. Insiders hold about 9.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.48% stake in the company. Shares short for GNS as of 1767139200 were 4054573 with a Short Ratio of 1.45, compared to 1764288000 on 6687188. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4054573 and a Short% of Float of 5.17.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.91MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.62M and the low estimate is $26.62M.