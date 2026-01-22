Financial Metrics Unveiled: Kaspi.kz JSC ADR (KSPI)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Kaspi.kz JSC ADR (NASDAQ: KSPI) closed at $76.03 in the last session, down -1.77% from day before closing price of $77.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. KSPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KSPI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

On August 20, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $96.

On November 04, 2024, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $140.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on November 04, 2024, with a $140 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 ’25 when Asia Equity Partners Ltd. bought 758,447 shares for $77.55 per share.

Asia Equity Partners Ltd. bought 357,779 shares of KSPI for $26,833,425 on Nov 12 ’25. On Oct 17 ’25, another insider, Asia Equity Partners Ltd., who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 1,190,456 shares for $73.92 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KSPI now has a Market Capitalization of 15297786880. As of this moment, Kaspi.kz’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.50.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KSPI is 0.72, which has changed by -0.19113803 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KSPI has reached a high of $111.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.79%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KSPI traded on average about 478.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 423180 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 190.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.54M. Insiders hold about 17.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.31% stake in the company. Shares short for KSPI as of 1767139200 were 1445229 with a Short Ratio of 3.02, compared to 1764288000 on 1174838. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1445229 and a Short% of Float of 1.6099999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1482.58, with high estimates of $1500.15 and low estimates of $1465.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6009.34 and $5172.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5748.01. EPS for the following year is $6645.3, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $7058.38 and $5752.54.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.18T. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22T to a low estimate of $1.11T. The current estimate, Kaspi.kz JSC ADR’s year-ago sales were $730.35BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04T. There is a high estimate of $1.09T for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.01T.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KSPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.12T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.01T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.53TBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.8T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.02T and the low estimate is $4.58T.