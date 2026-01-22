Financial Metrics Unveiled: Kaspi.kz JSC ADR (KSPI)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Kiel Thompson

Companies

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Kaspi.kz JSC ADR (NASDAQ: KSPI) closed at $76.03 in the last session, down -1.77% from day before closing price of $77.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. KSPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KSPI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

On August 20, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $96.

On November 04, 2024, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $140.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on November 04, 2024, with a $140 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 ’25 when Asia Equity Partners Ltd. bought 758,447 shares for $77.55 per share.

Asia Equity Partners Ltd. bought 357,779 shares of KSPI for $26,833,425 on Nov 12 ’25. On Oct 17 ’25, another insider, Asia Equity Partners Ltd., who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 1,190,456 shares for $73.92 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KSPI now has a Market Capitalization of 15297786880. As of this moment, Kaspi.kz’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.50.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KSPI is 0.72, which has changed by -0.19113803 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KSPI has reached a high of $111.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.79%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KSPI traded on average about 478.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 423180 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 190.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.54M. Insiders hold about 17.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.31% stake in the company. Shares short for KSPI as of 1767139200 were 1445229 with a Short Ratio of 3.02, compared to 1764288000 on 1174838. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1445229 and a Short% of Float of 1.6099999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1482.58, with high estimates of $1500.15 and low estimates of $1465.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6009.34 and $5172.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5748.01. EPS for the following year is $6645.3, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $7058.38 and $5752.54.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.18T. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22T to a low estimate of $1.11T. The current estimate, Kaspi.kz JSC ADR’s year-ago sales were $730.35BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04T. There is a high estimate of $1.09T for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.01T.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KSPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.12T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.01T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.53TBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.8T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.02T and the low estimate is $4.58T.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.