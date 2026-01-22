Balance Sheet Insights: Solid Power Inc (SLDP)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) closed at $5.26 down -3.66% from its previous closing price of $5.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.34 million shares were traded. SLDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.98.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Solid Power Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.78 and its Current Ratio is at 15.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On June 08, 2023, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 04 ’25 when ANDERSON ERIK J sold 30,000 shares for $5.20 per share. The transaction valued at 156,072 led to the insider holds 157,617 shares of the business.

Liebscher James bought 249,916 shares of SLDP for $949,681 on Jul 22 ’25. On Jun 11 ’25, another insider, Liebscher James, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 93,961 shares for $1.89 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLDP now has a Market Capitalization of 1004784000 and an Enterprise Value of 762093952. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 44.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 38.486 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.484.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLDP is 1.85, which has changed by 2.455696 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLDP has reached a high of $8.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.64%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLDP has traded an average of 10.02M shares per day and 5928720 over the past ten days. A total of 190.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.59M. Insiders hold about 21.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SLDP as of 1767139200 were 24462171 with a Short Ratio of 2.44, compared to 1764288000 on 22128873. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24462171 and a Short% of Float of 12.93.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1.0 analysts.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.5M to a low estimate of $2.5M. The current estimate, Solid Power Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.46M

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.14MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.7M and the low estimate is $22.7M.

