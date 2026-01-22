Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for FinVolution Group ADR (FINV)

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of FinVolution Group ADR (NYSE: FINV) was $5.06 for the day, down -1.17% from the previous closing price of $5.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. FINV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.215 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FINV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

On March 20, 2025, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.80 to $11.80.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 18, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 ’25 when Xu Jiayuan bought 100,000 shares for $10.72 per share.

Wang Yuxiang bought 50,000 shares of FINV for $456,000 on Mar 20 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FINV now has a Market Capitalization of 1314815872 and an Enterprise Value of 770819648. As of this moment, FinVolution’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.055 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.104.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FINV is 0.45, which has changed by -0.30245233 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FINV has reached a high of $11.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.73%.

Shares Statistics:

FINV traded an average of 1.56M shares per day over the past three months and 1018980 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 140.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.02M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.67% stake in the company. Shares short for FINV as of 1767139200 were 6484633 with a Short Ratio of 4.15, compared to 1764288000 on 6019562. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6484633 and a Short% of Float of 5.29.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.02, FINV has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39453125. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.92.