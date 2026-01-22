Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $40.84 in the prior trading day, Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE: AGI) closed at $40.16, down -1.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.03 million shares were traded. AGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.05.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 71.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGI now has a Market Capitalization of 16860541952 and an Enterprise Value of 16661118976. As of this moment, Alamos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.353 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.444.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AGI is 0.60, which has changed by 1.0298212 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AGI has reached a high of $43.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.22%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3014480 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 420.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 418.29M. Insiders hold about 0.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.26% stake in the company. Shares short for AGI as of 1767139200 were 7807807 with a Short Ratio of 2.58, compared to 1764288000 on 9857257.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AGI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.1, compared to 0.10 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0024485798. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.83.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) reflects the combined expertise of 8.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $2.57, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $3.48 and $1.81.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $572.09M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $576M to a low estimate of $568.17M. The current estimate, Alamos Gold Inc’s year-ago sales were $375.8M

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.17B and the low estimate is $2.24B.

