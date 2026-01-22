Amcor Plc (AMCR)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Amcor Plc’s stock clocked out at $42.4, up 2.99% from its previous closing price of $41.17. In other words, the price has increased by $2.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.21 million shares were traded. AMCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.42.

To gain a deeper understanding of AMCR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.62 and its Current Ratio is at 1.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

On October 10, 2025, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $10.20.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’25 when Scherger Stephen R. bought 121,065 shares for $8.32 per share. The transaction valued at 1,006,982 led to the insider holds 121,065 shares of the business.

Rahman Jill A sold 4,148 shares of AMCR for $35,005 on Dec 03 ’25. The Director now owns 82,535 shares after completing the transaction at $8.44 per share. On Dec 03 ’25, another insider, CARTER SUSAN K, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,058 shares for $8.44 each. As a result, the insider received 51,123 and left with 71,302 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMCR now has a Market Capitalization of 19574892544 and an Enterprise Value of 34529366016. As of this moment, Amcor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.984 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.839.

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMCR is 0.67, which has changed by -0.15721595 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMCR has reached a high of $52.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.41%.

It appears that AMCR traded 4.63M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5278370 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 460.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.10M. Shares short for AMCR as of 1767139200 were 19896628 with a Short Ratio of 4.29, compared to 1764288000 on 22710457. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19896628 and a Short% of Float of 4.64.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.563, AMCR has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06225407. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.69. The current Payout Ratio is 158.52% for AMCR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-22 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2026-01-15 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

The dynamic stock of Amcor Plc (AMCR) is currently being evaluated by a team of 8.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $1.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.28 and $3.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.39. EPS for the following year is $6.0, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $23.3 and $4.21.

In. The current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $5.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.77B to a low estimate of $5.21B. The current estimate, Amcor Plc’s year-ago sales were $3.24BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.82B. There is a high estimate of $5.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.48B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.01BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.65B and the low estimate is $22.49B.