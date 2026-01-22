Financial Health Check: Examining Innsuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)’s Key Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

Innsuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX: IHT) closed the day trading at $1.23 up 0.82% from the previous closing price of $1.22. In other words, the price has increased by $0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11377.0 shares were traded. IHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IHT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.09 and its Current Ratio is at 1.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.52.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’25 when WIRTH JAMES F sold 7,931 shares for $1.29 per share. The transaction valued at 10,237 led to the insider holds 6,033,435 shares of the business.

WIRTH JAMES F sold 7,930 shares of IHT for $10,498 on Nov 21 ’25. The President & CEO now owns 6,041,366 shares after completing the transaction at $1.32 per share. On Nov 18 ’25, another insider, WIRTH JAMES F, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $1.37 each. As a result, the insider received 13,706 and left with 6,049,296 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IHT now has a Market Capitalization of 11321947 and an Enterprise Value of 21037502. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.826 whereas that against EBITDA is 349.037.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IHT is -0.11, which has changed by -0.5252918 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IHT has reached a high of $4.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.57%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IHT traded about 44.45K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IHT traded about 28680 shares per day. A total of 8.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.76M. Insiders hold about 69.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.92% stake in the company. Shares short for IHT as of 1767139200 were 16633 with a Short Ratio of 0.37, compared to 1764288000 on 6613. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16633 and a Short% of Float of 0.3.

Dividends & Splits

IHT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.02, up from 0.02 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016393442. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.01.