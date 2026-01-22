Deeper Dive: Understanding Omada Health Inc (OMDA) Through its Various Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of Omada Health Inc (NASDAQ: OMDA) closed at $15.63 in the last session, down -0.70% from day before closing price of $15.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.66 million shares were traded. OMDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.0.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OMDA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.54 and its Current Ratio is at 3.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 09, 2026, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On November 13, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $27.

On September 05, 2025, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $24.Robert W. Baird initiated its Neutral rating on September 05, 2025, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when Duffy Sean P. sold 230,479 shares for $15.60 per share. The transaction valued at 3,595,152 led to the insider holds 126,644 shares of the business.

Duffy Sean P. sold 40,796 shares of OMDA for $650,774 on Jan 13 ’26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 126,644 shares after completing the transaction at $15.95 per share. On Dec 29 ’25, another insider, Shao Wei-Li, who serves as the President of the company, sold 5,618 shares for $16.13 each. As a result, the insider received 90,646 and left with 69,079 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMDA now has a Market Capitalization of 905102784 and an Enterprise Value of 706475776. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.041 whereas that against EBITDA is -41.482.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMDA has reached a high of $28.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.61%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OMDA traded on average about 907.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 985820 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.82M. Insiders hold about 58.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.68% stake in the company. Shares short for OMDA as of 1767139200 were 3282838 with a Short Ratio of 3.62, compared to 1764288000 on 3852627. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3282838 and a Short% of Float of 6.29.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Omada Health Inc (OMDA) is currently drawing attention from 7 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $0.16 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.95M. There is a high estimate of $74.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.2M.

Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $312.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $323.5M and the low estimate is $299.7M.