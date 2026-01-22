Ratios in Focus: Analyzing ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) closed at $29.3 down -0.68% from its previous closing price of $29.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14.41 million shares were traded. IBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.335 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBN now has a Market Capitalization of 107015135232 and an Enterprise Value of 739440459776. As of this moment, ICICI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.384.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IBN is 0.40, which has changed by 0.0680666 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IBN has reached a high of $34.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.57%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IBN has traded an average of 5.44M shares per day and 9036830 over the past ten days. A total of 3.58B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.57B. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.99% stake in the company. Shares short for IBN as of 1767139200 were 29952458 with a Short Ratio of 5.50, compared to 1764288000 on 25029959. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29952458 and a Short% of Float of 1.82.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for IBN is 0.25, from 0.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.01. The current Payout Ratio is 12.37% for IBN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-06-19 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.53 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.86 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $304.5B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $304.5B to a low estimate of $304.5B. The current estimate, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s year-ago sales were $284.53B

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06TBased on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44T and the low estimate is $1.3T.