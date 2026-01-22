Avantor Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Strong at 12.21, Up 3.04

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Avantor Inc (NYSE: AVTR) was $12.21 for the day, up 3.04% from the previous closing price of $11.85. In other words, the price has increased by $3.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.82 million shares were traded. AVTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.225 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AVTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 1.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

On December 17, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $9.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 ’25 when MEHRA SANJEEV K bought 350,000 shares for $11.09 per share. The transaction valued at 3,881,500 led to the insider holds 350,000 shares of the business.

Ligner Emmanuel bought 87,500 shares of AVTR for $993,125 on Nov 17 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 283,424 shares after completing the transaction at $11.35 per share. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, Todd Edwards, who serves as the officer of the company, bought 29,131 shares for $25.16 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVTR now has a Market Capitalization of 8324959232 and an Enterprise Value of 11930959872. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.815 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.041.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVTR is 0.93, which has changed by -0.4581619 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVTR has reached a high of $23.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.00%.

Shares Statistics:

AVTR traded an average of 10.75M shares per day over the past three months and 10887850 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 681.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 662.81M. Insiders hold about 2.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.17% stake in the company. Shares short for AVTR as of 1767139200 were 28022150 with a Short Ratio of 2.61, compared to 1764288000 on 30081223. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28022150 and a Short% of Float of 5.59.

Earnings Estimates

Avantor Inc (AVTR) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 17.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $1.03 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.65B to a low estimate of $1.62B. The current estimate, Avantor Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.69BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.57B. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.53B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.78BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.63B and the low estimate is $6.44B.