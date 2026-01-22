Closing Figures: Enovix Corporation (ENVX)’s Positive Finish at 7.53, Up 1.90

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $7.39 in the prior trading day, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) closed at $7.53, up 1.90%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.69 million shares were traded. ENVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ENVX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.47 and its Current Ratio is at 9.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

On July 08, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 01 ’26 when Truong Kristina sold 2,296 shares for $7.31 per share. The transaction valued at 16,784 led to the insider holds 196,748 shares of the business.

Marathe Ajay sold 18,614 shares of ENVX for $241,982 on Oct 08 ’25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,002,684 shares after completing the transaction at $13.00 per share. On Oct 07 ’25, another insider, AJAY M MARATHE, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 120,000 shares for $12.96 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENVX now has a Market Capitalization of 1637910016 and an Enterprise Value of 1569910784. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 53.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 51.858 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.649.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ENVX is 2.12, which has changed by -0.39017344 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ENVX has reached a high of $16.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.41%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6890920 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 215.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.07M. Insiders hold about 12.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.52% stake in the company. Shares short for ENVX as of 1767139200 were 51352333 with a Short Ratio of 7.63, compared to 1764288000 on 52458493. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 51352333 and a Short% of Float of 30.75.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Enovix Corporation (ENVX) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 9.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $10.11M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11M to a low estimate of $10M. The current estimate, Enovix Corporation’s year-ago sales were $9.72MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.72M. There is a high estimate of $18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.75M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENVX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.07MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $72.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $125M and the low estimate is $50.3M.