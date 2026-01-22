Stock Performance Spotlight: Alight Inc (ALIT) Ends the Day at $1.56, Up by 1.96

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Alight Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.56, up 1.96% from its previous closing price of $1.53. In other words, the price has increased by $1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.37 million shares were traded. ALIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.535.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALIT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.18 and its Current Ratio is at 1.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

On December 06, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on December 06, 2023, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 ’25 when Rushing Coretha M bought 1,018 shares for $2.25 per share. The transaction valued at 2,288 led to the insider holds 73,720 shares of the business.

Lopes Robert A. Jr. bought 10,000 shares of ALIT for $23,899 on Nov 26 ’25. The Director now owns 80,168 shares after completing the transaction at $2.39 per share. On Nov 26 ’25, another insider, Massey Richard N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $2.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 232,500 and bolstered with 100,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALIT now has a Market Capitalization of 857204544 and an Enterprise Value of 2738534912. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.196 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.369.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALIT is 1.12, which has changed by -0.78174037 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALIT has reached a high of $7.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -59.94%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALIT traded 12.82M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11005680 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 522.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 457.99M. Insiders hold about 12.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.55% stake in the company. Shares short for ALIT as of 1767139200 were 38240958 with a Short Ratio of 2.98, compared to 1764288000 on 27728602. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 38240958 and a Short% of Float of 7.380000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 6.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Alight Inc (ALIT).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $654.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $657M to a low estimate of $651M. The current estimate, Alight Inc’s year-ago sales were $680MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $553.01M. There is a high estimate of $561.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $538.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.34B and the low estimate is $2.24B.