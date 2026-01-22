Market Momentum: Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Registers a 2.72% Increase, Closing at $3.77

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) closed the day trading at $3.77 up 2.72% from the previous closing price of $3.67. In other words, the price has increased by $2.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. VYGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.825 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VYGR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.19 and its Current Ratio is at 6.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

On December 02, 2024, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 ’25 when Jorgensen Nathan D. sold 7,666 shares for $4.78 per share. The transaction valued at 36,643 led to the insider holds 123,834 shares of the business.

Fahey Sandell Jacquelyn bought 5,843 shares of VYGR for $27,937 on Oct 03 ’25. On Oct 03 ’25, another insider, Jorgensen Nathan D., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 7,666 shares for $4.78 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VYGR now has a Market Capitalization of 209612320 and an Enterprise Value of 39050316. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.247 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.287.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VYGR is 1.30, which has changed by -0.33634722 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VYGR has reached a high of $5.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.27%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VYGR traded about 504.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VYGR traded about 706500 shares per day. A total of 55.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.82M. Insiders hold about 17.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.49% stake in the company. Shares short for VYGR as of 1767139200 were 3442627 with a Short Ratio of 6.82, compared to 1764288000 on 3325307. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3442627 and a Short% of Float of 7.380000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) is the result of assessments by 11.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.92 and -$2.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.09. EPS for the following year is -$1.56, with 11.0 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$2.05.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $10.49M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.03M to a low estimate of $3M. The current estimate, Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $6.28MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.38M. There is a high estimate of $18.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VYGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.9M and the low estimate is $4M.