Trading Day Review: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) Gains Momentum, Closing at $22.26

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) closed at $22.26 in the last session, up 2.82% from day before closing price of $21.65. In other words, the price has increased by $2.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.35 million shares were traded. BBWI stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BBWI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.41 and its Current Ratio is at 1.21.

On January 08, 2026, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $21.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 24 ’25 when Symancyk James Kevin bought 22,500 shares for $15.58 per share. The transaction valued at 350,550 led to the insider holds 40,379 shares of the business.

Nash Sarah E bought 10,000 shares of BBWI for $155,800 on Nov 24 ’25. The Director now owns 285,522 shares after completing the transaction at $15.58 per share. On Nov 21 ’25, another insider, Voskuil Steven E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $15.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 300,700 and bolstered with 33,925 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBWI now has a Market Capitalization of 4589735424 and an Enterprise Value of 9302103040. As of this moment, Bath’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.265 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.277.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BBWI is 1.51, which has changed by -0.4194154 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BBWI has reached a high of $41.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.39%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BBWI traded on average about 7.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5232730 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 205.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.50M. Insiders hold about 1.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.62% stake in the company. Shares short for BBWI as of 1767139200 were 12031169 with a Short Ratio of 1.58, compared to 1764288000 on 12827607. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12031169 and a Short% of Float of 6.83.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BBWI is 0.80, which was 0.8 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0369515. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.47. The current Payout Ratio is 22.16% for BBWI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-21 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-21. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-08-03 when the company split stock in a 1237:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) is currently being evaluated by 15.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.09 and $2.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.93. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $3.1 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.59B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.69B to a low estimate of $2.56B. The current estimate, Bath & Body Works Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.79BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.34B. There is a high estimate of $1.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.28B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBWI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.31BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.16B and the low estimate is $6.89B.