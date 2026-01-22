In the Green: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) Closes at $9.05, Up/Down -1.74% from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) closed at $9.05 down -1.74% from its previous closing price of $9.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.96 million shares were traded. SHLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 176.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 195.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.53 and its Current Ratio is at 2.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

On October 22, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on October 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 ’25 when Bardos Dominic sold 4,170 shares for $7.83 per share. The transaction valued at 32,651 led to the insider holds 412,289 shares of the business.

TOLNAR JEFFERY sold 2,450 shares of SHLS for $19,232 on Dec 05 ’25. The President now owns 249,561 shares after completing the transaction at $7.85 per share. On Dec 05 ’25, another insider, ARPAD DOMINIC BARDOS, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,170 shares for $7.78 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHLS now has a Market Capitalization of 1514865152 and an Enterprise Value of 1672518144. As of this moment, Shoals’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.854 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.044.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SHLS is 1.68, which has changed by 0.9721627 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has reached a high of $11.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.35%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SHLS has traded an average of 4.77M shares per day and 4175760 over the past ten days. A total of 167.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.38M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.65% stake in the company. Shares short for SHLS as of 1767139200 were 13879077 with a Short Ratio of 2.91, compared to 1764288000 on 13643777. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13879077 and a Short% of Float of 10.75.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) reflects the collective analysis of 16.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $144.65M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $149.9M to a low estimate of $138M. The current estimate, Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $106.99MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $118.7M. There is a high estimate of $144.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $476.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $465M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $471.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $399.21MBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $557.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $600.25M and the low estimate is $489M.