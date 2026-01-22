Daily Market Movement: Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO) Sees a -0.72% Decrease, Closing at $53.54

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Vita Coco Company Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) was $53.54 for the day, down -0.72% from the previous closing price of $53.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.8 million shares were traded. COCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.18.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COCO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.74 and its Current Ratio is at 3.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 ’25 when Sadowsky Kenneth sold 3,900 shares for $51.62 per share. The transaction valued at 201,322 led to the insider holds 612,166 shares of the business.

Sadowsky Kenneth bought 21,700 shares of COCO for $1,117,116 on Dec 17 ’25. On Nov 24 ’25, another insider, Liran Ira, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 33,862 shares for $50.27 each. As a result, the insider received 1,702,277 and left with 602,579 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COCO now has a Market Capitalization of 3049009664 and an Enterprise Value of 2860086784. As of this moment, Vita’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.694 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.921.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COCO is 0.37, which has changed by 0.45403075 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COCO has reached a high of $56.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.88%.

Shares Statistics:

COCO traded an average of 803.39K shares per day over the past three months and 616240 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.57M. Insiders hold about 16.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.21% stake in the company. Shares short for COCO as of 1767139200 were 4813284 with a Short Ratio of 5.99, compared to 1764288000 on 4681248. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4813284 and a Short% of Float of 16.34.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO) is underway, with the input of 3.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.18 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $129.1M to a low estimate of $110.37M. The current estimate, Vita Coco Company Inc’s year-ago sales were $127.29MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $146.68M. There is a high estimate of $150.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140.31M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $611.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $592.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $600.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $516.01MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $682.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $702M and the low estimate is $666.16M.

