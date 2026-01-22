Post-Trade Analysis: Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) Slides -5.72%, Closing at $133.81

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $141.93 in the prior trading day, Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) closed at $133.81, down -5.72%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.15 million shares were traded. TMDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $142.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.5.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TMDX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.13 and its Current Ratio is at 7.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

On October 13, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $145.

On September 16, 2025, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $155.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on September 16, 2025, with a $155 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 ’25 when Weill David sold 5,000 shares for $138.64 per share. The transaction valued at 693,200 led to the insider holds 12,134 shares of the business.

Hernandez Gerardo sold 920 shares of TMDX for $128,450 on Dec 04 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 15,064 shares after completing the transaction at $139.62 per share. On Dec 03 ’25, another insider, DAVID WEILL, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $138.64 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMDX now has a Market Capitalization of 4572866048 and an Enterprise Value of 4626041344. As of this moment, Transmedics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.168 whereas that against EBITDA is 38.374.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TMDX is 2.02, which has changed by 1.2690647 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TMDX has reached a high of $156.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.00%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 848.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 776220 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 34.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.99M. Insiders hold about 3.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.16% stake in the company. Shares short for TMDX as of 1767139200 were 7201077 with a Short Ratio of 8.49, compared to 1764288000 on 7716642. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7201077 and a Short% of Float of 36.14.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) is currently attracting attention from 9.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.82 and $2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.58. EPS for the following year is $2.91, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $3.52 and $2.24.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $155.72M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $157.9M to a low estimate of $155M. The current estimate, Transmedics Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $121.62MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $171.1M. There is a high estimate of $181.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $163.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $602.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $599M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $600.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $441.54MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $725.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $753.9M and the low estimate is $686.8M.