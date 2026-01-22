Market Insights: Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI)’s Notable Gain of 3.36%, Closing at $1.23

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Quantum-Si Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $1.23, up 3.36% from its previous closing price of $1.19. In other words, the price has increased by $3.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.87 million shares were traded. QSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.235 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QSI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.59 and its Current Ratio is at 10.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on February 07, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.75.

On December 08, 2023, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on September 25, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.50 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 ’25 when Vieceli John S. sold 21,927 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 27,979 led to the insider holds 800,973 shares of the business.

Vieceli John S. bought 21,927 shares of QSI for $27,979 on Dec 22 ’25. On Dec 22 ’25, another insider, LaPointe Christian, who serves as the GC & Corp. Secretary of the company, sold 11,951 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider received 15,249 and left with 948,855 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QSI now has a Market Capitalization of 265052288 and an Enterprise Value of 43818288. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 83.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.792 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.428.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QSI is 3.02, which has changed by -0.50622404 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QSI has reached a high of $3.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.24%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QSI traded 6.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5112310 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 195.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.03M. Insiders hold about 20.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.11% stake in the company. Shares short for QSI as of 1767139200 were 19264903 with a Short Ratio of 3.12, compared to 1764288000 on 18837920. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19264903 and a Short% of Float of 10.91.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 1.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $762k. It ranges from a high estimate of $926k to a low estimate of $660k. The current estimate, Quantum-Si Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.19MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $989.67k. There is a high estimate of $1.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $669k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.06MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.18M and the low estimate is $2.74M.