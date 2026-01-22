Closing Bell Recap: BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) Ends at $5.71, Reflecting a -3.87% Downturn

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) closed the day trading at $5.71 down -3.87% from the previous closing price of $5.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 115.63 million shares were traded. BBAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BBAI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.13 and its Current Ratio is at 3.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

On March 07, 2025, Northland Capital Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $2.50 to $4.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 30, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 ’25 when Braden Pamela Joyce bought 50,000 shares for $5.82 per share.

Ricker Sean Raymond sold 5,000 shares of BBAI for $35,296 on Dec 04 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 488,716 shares after completing the transaction at $7.06 per share. On Dec 04 ’25, another insider, SEAN RICKER, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $7.06 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBAI now has a Market Capitalization of 2614568448 and an Enterprise Value of 2018933504. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.001 whereas that against EBITDA is -42.599.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BBAI is 3.20, which has changed by 0.40758288 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BBAI has reached a high of $10.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.80%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BBAI traded about 106.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BBAI traded about 84721420 shares per day. A total of 435.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 431.74M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.47% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAI as of 1767139200 were 107434715 with a Short Ratio of 1.00, compared to 1764288000 on 91976936. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 107434715 and a Short% of Float of 24.740000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) is a result of the insights provided by 3.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.84 and -$1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $33.31M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.06M to a low estimate of $30.68M. The current estimate, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $43.83MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.28M. There is a high estimate of $37.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.02M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $131.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $133.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $158.24MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200.03M and the low estimate is $145.83M.