Analyzing Ratios: First Advantage Corp (FA)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ: FA) closed at $14.33 in the last session, up 1.27% from day before closing price of $14.15. In other words, the price has increased by $1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. FA stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.16.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.26 and its Current Ratio is at 2.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.62.

On April 10, 2025, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $15.

On December 11, 2024, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on December 11, 2024, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Jardine Bret T sold 954 shares for $13.13 per share. The transaction valued at 12,526 led to the insider holds 6,825 shares of the business.

Jardine Bret T bought 954 shares of FA for $12,526 on Nov 17 ’25. On Sep 17 ’25, another insider, Smith Joelle M, who serves as the President of the company, sold 9,900 shares for $15.70 each. As a result, the insider received 155,468 and left with 42,727 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FA now has a Market Capitalization of 2495067392 and an Enterprise Value of 4397737472. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.009 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.746.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FA is 1.18, which has changed by -0.23181325 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FA has reached a high of $20.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.96%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FA traded on average about 710.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 520120 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 174.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.98M. Insiders hold about 54.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.07% stake in the company. Shares short for FA as of 1767139200 were 12084705 with a Short Ratio of 17.01, compared to 1764288000 on 12448970. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12084705 and a Short% of Float of 15.079999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 10.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of First Advantage Corp (FA) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $1.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.0. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $392.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $397.89M to a low estimate of $387.4M. The current estimate, First Advantage Corp’s year-ago sales were $307.12MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $368.33M. There is a high estimate of $372.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $357.58M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $860.21MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.64B and the low estimate is $1.6B.