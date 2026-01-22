Metric Analysis: Zooz Strategy Ltd (ZOOZ)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Nora Barnes

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Zooz Strategy Ltd (NASDAQ: ZOOZ) closed at $0.48 down -3.80% from its previous closing price of $0.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. ZOOZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4978 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4521.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zooz Strategy Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 0.77.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZOOZ now has a Market Capitalization of 77404280 and an Enterprise Value of 7308526. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 104.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.621.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZOOZ is -0.34, which has changed by -0.7995968 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZOOZ has reached a high of $5.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -64.09%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZOOZ has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 412650 over the past ten days. A total of 161.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.87M. Insiders hold about 16.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.28% stake in the company. Shares short for ZOOZ as of 1767139200 were 725304 with a Short Ratio of 0.70, compared to 1764288000 on 698986. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 725304 and a Short% of Float of 0.47000000000000003.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZOOZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $371k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $371k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $371k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.69M and the low estimate is $1.69M.

