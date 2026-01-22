Metric Analysis: Zooz Strategy Ltd (ZOOZ)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Zooz Strategy Ltd (NASDAQ: ZOOZ) closed at $0.48 down -3.80% from its previous closing price of $0.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. ZOOZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4978 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4521.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zooz Strategy Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 0.77.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZOOZ now has a Market Capitalization of 77404280 and an Enterprise Value of 7308526. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 104.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.621.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZOOZ is -0.34, which has changed by -0.7995968 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZOOZ has reached a high of $5.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -64.09%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZOOZ has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 412650 over the past ten days. A total of 161.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.87M. Insiders hold about 16.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.28% stake in the company. Shares short for ZOOZ as of 1767139200 were 725304 with a Short Ratio of 0.70, compared to 1764288000 on 698986. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 725304 and a Short% of Float of 0.47000000000000003.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZOOZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $371k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $371k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $371k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.69M and the low estimate is $1.69M.