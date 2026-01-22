Ratios Revealed: Decoding Bicara Therapeutics Inc (BCAX)’s Financial Health

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Bicara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BCAX) was $16.97 for the day, up 1.50% from the previous closing price of $16.72. In other words, the price has increased by $1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. BCAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BCAX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.14 and its Current Ratio is at 14.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on January 08, 2026, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On December 18, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.

On August 19, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $36.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on August 19, 2025, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Cohlhepp Ryan sold 149 shares for $18.02 per share. The transaction valued at 2,685 led to the insider holds 213,992 shares of the business.

Cohlhepp Ryan bought 149 shares of BCAX for $2,685 on Jan 15 ’26. On Dec 22 ’25, another insider, Hyep Ivan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 9,200 shares for $18.31 each. As a result, the insider received 168,492 and left with 145,355 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCAX now has a Market Capitalization of 929649664 and an Enterprise Value of 641457664.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BCAX is -0.77, which has changed by 0.39682543 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BCAX has reached a high of $19.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.27%.

Shares Statistics:

BCAX traded an average of 641.84K shares per day over the past three months and 513140 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.99M. Insiders hold about 41.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.96% stake in the company. Shares short for BCAX as of 1767139200 were 9148792 with a Short Ratio of 14.25, compared to 1764288000 on 7655080. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9148792 and a Short% of Float of 26.07.

Earnings Estimates

Bicara Therapeutics Inc (BCAX) is currently under the scrutiny of 9.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.34 and -$2.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.48. EPS for the following year is -$2.93, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$2.31 and -$3.4.