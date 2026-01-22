Balance Sheet Dive: OSR Holdings Inc (OSRH)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $0.72 in the prior trading day, OSR Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OSRH) closed at $0.69, down -3.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.26 million shares were traded. OSRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7645 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6901.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OSRH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSRH now has a Market Capitalization of 17842588 and an Enterprise Value of 72258168. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -798.3 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.63.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OSRH is 1.20, which has changed by -0.93642795 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OSRH has reached a high of $12.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.85%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5319400 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 23.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.58M. Insiders hold about 50.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.88% stake in the company. Shares short for OSRH as of 1767139200 were 544307 with a Short Ratio of 0.10, compared to 1764288000 on 1178892. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 544307 and a Short% of Float of 4.32.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of OSR Holdings Inc (OSRH) involves the perspectives of 1 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is -$1.09, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$1.09 and -$1.09.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $778.5k. There is a high estimate of $778.5k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $778.5k.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.11M and the low estimate is $3.11M.