Balance Sheet Dive: OSR Holdings Inc (OSRH)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Business

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $0.72 in the prior trading day, OSR Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OSRH) closed at $0.69, down -3.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.26 million shares were traded. OSRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7645 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6901.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OSRH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSRH now has a Market Capitalization of 17842588 and an Enterprise Value of 72258168. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -798.3 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.63.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OSRH is 1.20, which has changed by -0.93642795 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OSRH has reached a high of $12.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.85%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5319400 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 23.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.58M. Insiders hold about 50.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.88% stake in the company. Shares short for OSRH as of 1767139200 were 544307 with a Short Ratio of 0.10, compared to 1764288000 on 1178892. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 544307 and a Short% of Float of 4.32.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of OSR Holdings Inc (OSRH) involves the perspectives of 1 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is -$1.09, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$1.09 and -$1.09.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $778.5k. There is a high estimate of $778.5k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $778.5k.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.11M and the low estimate is $3.11M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.