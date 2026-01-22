Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Chewy Inc’s stock clocked out at $32.35, down -1.88% from its previous closing price of $32.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.24 million shares were traded. CHWY stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.32.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHWY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.44 and its Current Ratio is at 0.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

On September 11, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $47.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 11, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 ’25 when Mehta Satish sold 8,872 shares for $33.53 per share. The transaction valued at 297,478 led to the insider holds 229,702 shares of the business.

Mehta Satish sold 6,056 shares of CHWY for $204,296 on Dec 02 ’25. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 238,574 shares after completing the transaction at $33.73 per share. On Dec 02 ’25, another insider, Singh Sumit, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 40,789 shares for $33.73 each. As a result, the insider received 1,375,992 and left with 623,185 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHWY now has a Market Capitalization of 13425203200 and an Enterprise Value of 13282603008. As of this moment, Chewy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.055 whereas that against EBITDA is 46.549.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHWY is 1.59, which has changed by -0.13236845 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHWY has reached a high of $48.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.54%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHWY traded 7.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8353880 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 238.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.80M. Insiders hold about 43.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.24% stake in the company. Shares short for CHWY as of 1767139200 were 15281280 with a Short Ratio of 2.02, compared to 1764288000 on 10938960. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15281280 and a Short% of Float of 6.45.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 15.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Chewy Inc (CHWY) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.28. EPS for the following year is $1.56, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $1.73 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 21 analysts expect revenue to total $3.26B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.35B to a low estimate of $3.25B. The current estimate, Chewy Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.25BFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.37B. There is a high estimate of $3.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.34B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHWY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.86BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.8B and the low estimate is $13.38B.