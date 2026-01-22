Financial Health Report: Samsara Inc (IOT)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT) closed the day trading at $31.8 down -0.59% from the previous closing price of $31.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.21 million shares were traded. IOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.3583 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IOT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 94.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

On December 17, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $88.

On December 10, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $55.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on December 10, 2025, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Kirchhoff Benjamin Louis sold 1,683 shares for $34.53 per share. The transaction valued at 58,114 led to the insider holds 95,610 shares of the business.

Kirchhoff Benjamin Louis bought 3,414 shares of IOT for $117,885 on Jan 15 ’26. On Jan 06 ’26, another insider, Biswas Sanjit, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTVE OFFICER of the company, sold 263,900 shares for $34.40 each. As a result, the insider received 9,079,326 and left with 89,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IOT now has a Market Capitalization of 18348728320 and an Enterprise Value of 17662529536. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.615 whereas that against EBITDA is -252.618.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IOT is 1.63, which has changed by -0.3334028 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IOT has reached a high of $61.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.90%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IOT traded about 5.46M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IOT traded about 7877170 shares per day. A total of 358.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 337.56M. Insiders hold about 41.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.82% stake in the company. Shares short for IOT as of 1767139200 were 23510135 with a Short Ratio of 4.31, compared to 1764288000 on 23888709. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23510135 and a Short% of Float of 7.489999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $0.69 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $422.3M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $423M to a low estimate of $421.6M. The current estimate, Samsara Inc’s year-ago sales were $346.29MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $444.14M. There is a high estimate of $454M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $442.43M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.25BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.9B.