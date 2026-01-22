Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Nora Barnes

Companies

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) closed at $10.52 in the last session, down -0.19% from day before closing price of $10.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.03 million shares were traded. DV stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.605 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.405.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.98 and its Current Ratio is at 3.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

On August 01, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $19.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on March 28, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Grimmig Andrew E sold 1,000 shares for $11.49 per share. The transaction valued at 11,490 led to the insider holds 101,497 shares of the business.

ANDREW E GRIMMIG bought 1,000 shares of DV for $11,490 on Jan 02 ’26. On Dec 16 ’25, another insider, Grimmig Andrew E, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 3,096 shares for $10.81 each. As a result, the insider received 33,468 and left with 102,497 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DV now has a Market Capitalization of 1721370624 and an Enterprise Value of 1597232896. As of this moment, DoubleVerify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.178 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.692.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DV is 0.99, which has changed by -0.4660588 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DV has reached a high of $23.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.25%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DV traded on average about 2.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2062850 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 161.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.89M. Insiders hold about 12.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.93% stake in the company. Shares short for DV as of 1767139200 were 8241156 with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 1764288000 on 8747414. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8241156 and a Short% of Float of 8.88.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $208.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $209.2M to a low estimate of $207.4M. The current estimate, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $190.62MFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $180.41M. There is a high estimate of $185M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $176.1M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $752.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $750.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $751.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $656.85MBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $829.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $847.06M and the low estimate is $808.8M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.