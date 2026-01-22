Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) closed at $10.52 in the last session, down -0.19% from day before closing price of $10.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.03 million shares were traded. DV stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.605 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.405.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.98 and its Current Ratio is at 3.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

On August 01, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $19.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on March 28, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Grimmig Andrew E sold 1,000 shares for $11.49 per share. The transaction valued at 11,490 led to the insider holds 101,497 shares of the business.

ANDREW E GRIMMIG bought 1,000 shares of DV for $11,490 on Jan 02 ’26. On Dec 16 ’25, another insider, Grimmig Andrew E, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 3,096 shares for $10.81 each. As a result, the insider received 33,468 and left with 102,497 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DV now has a Market Capitalization of 1721370624 and an Enterprise Value of 1597232896. As of this moment, DoubleVerify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.178 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.692.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DV is 0.99, which has changed by -0.4660588 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DV has reached a high of $23.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.25%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DV traded on average about 2.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2062850 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 161.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.89M. Insiders hold about 12.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.93% stake in the company. Shares short for DV as of 1767139200 were 8241156 with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 1764288000 on 8747414. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8241156 and a Short% of Float of 8.88.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $208.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $209.2M to a low estimate of $207.4M. The current estimate, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $190.62MFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $180.41M. There is a high estimate of $185M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $176.1M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $752.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $750.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $751.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $656.85MBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $829.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $847.06M and the low estimate is $808.8M.