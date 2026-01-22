Financial Fitness Check: Examining Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR)’s Key Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) closed at $15.11 up 0.60% from its previous closing price of $15.02. In other words, the price has increased by $0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.62 million shares were traded. EXTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Extreme Networks Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.75 and its Current Ratio is at 0.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on November 19, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On October 30, 2025, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Lake Street Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when MEYERCORD EDWARD sold 50,000 shares for $16.54 per share. The transaction valued at 827,000 led to the insider holds 1,871,418 shares of the business.

MEYERCORD EDWARD sold 50,000 shares of EXTR for $872,930 on Nov 28 ’25. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 1,871,418 shares after completing the transaction at $17.46 per share. On Nov 28 ’25, another insider, EDWARD MEYERCORD, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 150,000 shares for $17.48 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXTR now has a Market Capitalization of 2020486144 and an Enterprise Value of 2053869184. As of this moment, Extreme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 237.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.739 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.048.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EXTR is 1.70, which has changed by -0.13028371 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EXTR has reached a high of $22.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.37%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EXTR has traded an average of 1.46M shares per day and 1295890 over the past ten days. A total of 133.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.37M. Insiders hold about 3.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.64% stake in the company. Shares short for EXTR as of 1767139200 were 9278766 with a Short Ratio of 6.37, compared to 1764288000 on 9314663. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9278766 and a Short% of Float of 10.05.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $312.33M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $314.99M to a low estimate of $310.6M. The current estimate, Extreme Networks Inc’s year-ago sales were $279.36MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $310.2M. There is a high estimate of $314.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $305.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.39B and the low estimate is $1.33B.