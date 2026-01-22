Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) Through Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Technology

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) was $32.13 for the day, down -0.65% from the previous closing price of $32.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.98 million shares were traded. HDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.77.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HDB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HDB now has a Market Capitalization of 164792582144 and an Enterprise Value of 4951005724672. As of this moment, HDFC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.74.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HDB is 0.58, which has changed by 0.097014904 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HDB has reached a high of $39.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.20%.

Shares Statistics:

HDB traded an average of 4.12M shares per day over the past three months and 7421330 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.13B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.12B. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.61% stake in the company. Shares short for HDB as of 1767139200 were 13245387 with a Short Ratio of 3.21, compared to 1764288000 on 14795358. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13245387 and a Short% of Float of 0.26.

Dividends & Splits

HDB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.38. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.58. The current Payout Ratio is 19.48% for HDB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-11 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-11. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-09-08 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.77 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $471.3B to a low estimate of $471.3B. The current estimate, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR’s year-ago sales were $440.94B

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.97T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.93T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.93T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.87TBased on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.71T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.33T and the low estimate is $2.09T.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.