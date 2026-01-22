Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) was $32.13 for the day, down -0.65% from the previous closing price of $32.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.98 million shares were traded. HDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.77.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HDB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HDB now has a Market Capitalization of 164792582144 and an Enterprise Value of 4951005724672. As of this moment, HDFC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.74.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HDB is 0.58, which has changed by 0.097014904 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HDB has reached a high of $39.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.20%.

Shares Statistics:

HDB traded an average of 4.12M shares per day over the past three months and 7421330 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.13B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.12B. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.61% stake in the company. Shares short for HDB as of 1767139200 were 13245387 with a Short Ratio of 3.21, compared to 1764288000 on 14795358. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13245387 and a Short% of Float of 0.26.

Dividends & Splits

HDB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.38. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.58. The current Payout Ratio is 19.48% for HDB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-11 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-11. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-09-08 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.77 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $471.3B to a low estimate of $471.3B. The current estimate, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR’s year-ago sales were $440.94B

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.97T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.93T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.93T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.87TBased on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.71T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.33T and the low estimate is $2.09T.