Ratio Review: Analyzing Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Abby Carey

Earnings

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $178.71 in the prior trading day, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) closed at $174.36, down -2.43%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.54 million shares were traded. CHKP stock price reached its highest trading level at $179.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $173.77.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHKP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.19 and its Current Ratio is at 1.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On October 29, 2025, BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $215 to $240.

Scotiabank Downgraded its Sector Outperform to Sector Perform on October 06, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $205.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 ’25 when SHWED GIL bought 66,467 shares for $191.82 per share.

SHWED GIL bought 1,300,000 shares of CHKP for $286,000,000 on Jul 28 ’25. On Jul 22 ’25, another insider, Dor Dorit, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 851 shares for $222.64 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHKP now has a Market Capitalization of 18718369792 and an Enterprise Value of 17249370112. As of this moment, Check’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.426 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.713.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHKP is 0.59, which has changed by -0.089978635 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHKP has reached a high of $234.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $178.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.21%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 969.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1436460 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.17M. Insiders hold about 24.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CHKP as of 1767139200 were 5569892 with a Short Ratio of 5.74, compared to 1764288000 on 4309715. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5569892 and a Short% of Float of 6.78.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 33.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.37, with high estimates of $2.56 and low estimates of $2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.31 and $10.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.27. EPS for the following year is $10.49, with 37.0 analysts recommending between $11.3 and $9.97.

Revenue Estimates

31 analysts predict $746.32M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $759M to a low estimate of $739.94M. The current estimate, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd’s year-ago sales were $703.7MFor the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $677.45M. There is a high estimate of $687.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $672M.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHKP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.56BBased on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.95B and the low estimate is $2.86B.

