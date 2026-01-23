Daily Market Movement: Village Farms International Inc (VFF) Sees a -0.88% Decrease, Closing at $3.39

Nora Barnes

Technology

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) was $3.39 for the day, down -0.88% from the previous closing price of $3.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.19 million shares were traded. VFF stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.565 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VFF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.17 and its Current Ratio is at 2.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on February 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $2.50 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’25 when DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A sold 200,000 shares for $4.05 per share. The transaction valued at 810,000 led to the insider holds 9,701,701 shares of the business.

DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A sold 118,574 shares of VFF for $475,482 on Dec 19 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 9,583,127 shares after completing the transaction at $4.01 per share. On Dec 08 ’25, another insider, Bovenschen Orville, who serves as the President of Canadian Cannabis of the company, sold 61,586 shares for $3.30 each. As a result, the insider received 203,234 and left with 50,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VFF now has a Market Capitalization of 391605248 and an Enterprise Value of 358228224. As of this moment, Village’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.018 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.307.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VFF is 1.30, which has changed by 3.5660882 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VFF has reached a high of $4.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.34%.

Shares Statistics:

VFF traded an average of 2.50M shares per day over the past three months and 1217960 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.36M. Insiders hold about 10.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.76% stake in the company. Shares short for VFF as of 1767139200 were 4865562 with a Short Ratio of 1.94, compared to 1764288000 on 5243403. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4865562 and a Short% of Float of 4.6899999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Village Farms International Inc (VFF) is currently being evaluated by a team of 2.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $60.83M to a low estimate of $59.8M. The current estimate, Village Farms International Inc’s year-ago sales were $82.55MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $51.5M. There is a high estimate of $51.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VFF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $264.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $207.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $232.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $336.18MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $250.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $253.8M and the low estimate is $247.19M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.