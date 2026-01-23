Daily Market Movement: Village Farms International Inc (VFF) Sees a -0.88% Decrease, Closing at $3.39

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) was $3.39 for the day, down -0.88% from the previous closing price of $3.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.19 million shares were traded. VFF stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.565 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VFF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.17 and its Current Ratio is at 2.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on February 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $2.50 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’25 when DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A sold 200,000 shares for $4.05 per share. The transaction valued at 810,000 led to the insider holds 9,701,701 shares of the business.

DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A sold 118,574 shares of VFF for $475,482 on Dec 19 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 9,583,127 shares after completing the transaction at $4.01 per share. On Dec 08 ’25, another insider, Bovenschen Orville, who serves as the President of Canadian Cannabis of the company, sold 61,586 shares for $3.30 each. As a result, the insider received 203,234 and left with 50,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VFF now has a Market Capitalization of 391605248 and an Enterprise Value of 358228224. As of this moment, Village’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.018 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.307.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VFF is 1.30, which has changed by 3.5660882 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VFF has reached a high of $4.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.34%.

Shares Statistics:

VFF traded an average of 2.50M shares per day over the past three months and 1217960 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.36M. Insiders hold about 10.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.76% stake in the company. Shares short for VFF as of 1767139200 were 4865562 with a Short Ratio of 1.94, compared to 1764288000 on 5243403. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4865562 and a Short% of Float of 4.6899999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Village Farms International Inc (VFF) is currently being evaluated by a team of 2.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $60.83M to a low estimate of $59.8M. The current estimate, Village Farms International Inc’s year-ago sales were $82.55MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $51.5M. There is a high estimate of $51.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VFF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $264.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $207.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $232.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $336.18MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $250.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $253.8M and the low estimate is $247.19M.